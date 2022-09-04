1.5 lakh farmers given Rs 2,600 cr benefits in 5 years: APMC chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

About 1.5 lakh farmers have been provided benefits to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore in the past five years, said Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Chairman Naresh Sharma here today.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons, said that a high-powered committee had been constituted to resolve the issues of apple growers and companies that purchase the fruit would have to follow the 2018 government notification regarding the colour and weight of apple.

He said, “The state government is also bearing the increased 6 per cent GST imposed on cartons and packaging material. About one crore boxes will be

allocated to apple growers this season.”

He added that a majority of the demands of apple growers had been fulfilled except those like 100 per cent import duty on apple and a four-time compensation for land acquired for road construction, which are not under the purview of the government.

He said, “The government has reintroduced subsidies on insecticides, fungicides and other medicines, which will now be available only in Horticulture Department centres. Subsidy on agricultural equipment has also been restored.”

Sharma said, “Special emphasis is being laid on setting up fruit-based processing units like of wine and cedar to ensure remunerative prices for their crops to farmers. Parala Mandi is being developed as an ‘Adarsh’ m?andi. A cold store is being built in the Parala vegetable market. More than Rs 60 crore is being spent to improve storage facilities for fruits and vegetables.”

He added that a subsidy of Rs 20 crore on anti-hale nets had been given till December 2021 and 1,823 farmers had benefited from it.