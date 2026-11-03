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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1.5 quintals of cheese seized

1.5 quintals of cheese seized

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Tribune News Service
Una, Updated At : 01:06 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Una police today intercepted a vehicle carrying 1.5 quintals of dairy cheese on the Chandigarh-Una National Highway near Behdala village. The consignment, reportedly being brought from Ropar district of Punjab, has been seized. Its destination has not been revealed.

Food Safety Officer Sakshi Sharma later confirmed the seizure and said samples of the cheese had been sent to the food testing laboratory at Kandaghat. If the material is found to be spurious, action will be taken under the law, she said.

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With the festival season on, the police and the Food Safety Department have stepped up vigil on the movement of large quantities of raw material used for sweets and other eatables. Sakshi Sharma said the department was keeping a watch on spurious and adulterated food items, keeping in view the safety and health of the public.

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