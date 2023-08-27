1,500 vehicles stuck in Kullu move to Mandi via Kainchi Mod

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 26

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway remained blocked for the fourth consecutive day today. As a result, Kullu and Manali and Lahaul and Spiti remained cut off from the rest of the state.

Two alternative roads between Mandi and Kullu were opened for the movement of light vehicles via Kainchi Mod near the Pandoh dam for a few hours after four days. As a result, over 1,500 vehicles stuck on the Kullu side moved toward Mandi via the two routes. Passenger vehicles and trucks and other vehicles loaded with vegetable and apple produce moved to Mandi.

However, both alternative roads were again closed in the evening. A large number of vehicles are still stuck on the Mandi side. Meanwhile, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur along with Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Arindam Chaudhary and officials of the NHAI and the PWD visited the damaged road site at Kainchi Mod.

He directed the NHAI officials to expedite the road restoration work between Mandi and Kullu. It was on his intervention that the two alternative routes via Kainchi Mod were opened to traffic for a few hours. These roads were damaged badly due to heavy rain. The PWD and the NHAI were struggling to restore all three alternative routes between Mandi and Kullu.

Thakur said that efforts were being made to ensure better road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu at the earliest to facilitate farmers to transport their produce to markets.

