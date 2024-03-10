1.5K cases resolved, Rs 1.49 crore recovered at national Lok Adalat

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

As many as 1,518 cases were resolved and a sum of over Rs 1.49 crore recovered in the Lok Adalat in the district today. The Judicial Services Authority organised the National Lok Adalat at Hamirpur, Nadaun and Barsar in the district.

Judicial Services Authority Secretary Justice Aneesh Kumar said 4,603 cases were addressed in the Lok Adalat and 1,518 cases were disposed of on the spot. He said a sum of Rs 1.49 crore was recovered from litigants in various cases.

He added that out of 800 cases at pre-litigation stage, 213 were disposed of and Rs 18,98,063 recovered. Out of 959 post-litigation cases, 543 were disposed of with a recovery of Rs 1,21,48,915.

He said 2,844 cases related to the Motor Vehicle Act were heard, with 762 getting resolved. A sum of Rs 8,65,450 was recovered from the litigants.

