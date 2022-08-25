Rs 1,600 cr for power sector reforms in Himachal Pradesh by next year: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here today that the Central Government would provide about Rs 1,600 crore through the World Bank for the Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme (HPPSDP). With the state equity, the total programme cost would be around Rs 2,000 crore, he added.

“The World Bank funding under the programme is expected to be available by early next year. Both the World Bank and the Department of MPP and Power are working expeditiously towards the finalisation of the programme. The duration of the programme will be five years from 2023 to 2028,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that this programme aimed to undertaking holistic power sector reforms to allow improvement in renewable energy integration. “The key result areas through which this is being targeted are improvement in the utilisation of the state’s power sector resources in renewable, improvement in reliability of the state’s grid at transmission and distribution levels and strengthening institutional capacities of various state’s power utilities/agencies,” he added.

Thakur said the programme also aimed at installing new capacities in solar generation of about 200 MW, through the HPPCL and HIMURJA. “It is important for the state to meet its power requirements to allow optimal trading. Hence, the programme shall also focus on strengthening the power network within the state; at transmission level (by HPPTCL) and at the distribution level (by HPSEBL) in 13 towns,” he said.

