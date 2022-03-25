Rs 1.63 cr in teacher's bank accounts, notice issued

Rs 1.63 cr in teacher's bank accounts, notice issued

Photo for representational purpose only.

Ravinder Sood 

Palampur, March 24

Income Tax officials are surprised over a huge cash deposits made in three bank accounts of a JBT teacher posted at Dehra in Kangra district.   

A notice has been  issued  to him   seeking an explanation for the  deposits  of Rs 1.63 crore made by him in  three accounts during the  financial year 2017-18. He has been asked to submit his response  before March 26. 

Avg salary was Rs15K

  • The JBT teacher had deposited Rs 49,000 in his account in PNB, Rs 52,86,500 in Himachal Gramin Bank and Rs 1,27,10,766 in Kangra Central Cooperative Bank
  • He did not file income tax returns for the financial year 2014-15 to 2019-20
  • His average salary during the period was Rs 15,000 per month only

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the JBT teacher had deposited Rs 49,000 in his account in Punjab National Bank, Rs 52,86,500 in Himachal Gramin  Bank and Rs 1,27,10,766 in Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.  

However, the did not file income tax returns during  the financial year 2014-15 to 2019-20. His average salary during this period was Rs 15,000 per month only.  

A senior officer of the department said the information was passed on to his office by the investigation wing of the department, which investigates doubtful bank deposits of taxpayers. 

 He said the tax authorities had categorised   these deposits in the “high risk information category” and asked the teacher to explain the source of income.  

He added it was a serious matter. If the teacher failed to give a satisfactory explanation pertaining to the  source of money, his case would be selected for a detailed scrutiny.   The Principal Commissioner of Income Tax is monitoring such cases.   

“If a person fails to explain the source of investment,   such doubtful  deposits  are treated as undisclosed income and  charged   tax at the rate of 100 per cent  with a 300 per cent penalty,” he added. 

