 1.65L vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days; traffic, security arrangements in place : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • 1.65L vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days; traffic, security arrangements in place

1.65L vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days; traffic, security arrangements in place

‘One-minute traffic plan’ activated | 24x7 surveillance by CCTV cameras

1.65L vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days; traffic, security arrangements in place

Artists performing Rajasthani dance during the Winter Carnival at the Ridge in Shimla on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 27

In the last 10 days alone, the Shoghi barrier has recorded over 1.65 lakh vehicles entering Shimla. With New Year celebrations around the corner, the inflow of tourists has been increasing significantly over the last few days. In view of the heavy rush of tourists in the capital city, the police have made elaborate arrangements to regulate and streamline traffic movement in and around Shimla. Apart from traffic management, arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of the tourists and locals.

Speaking to The Tribune, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The management of traffic in the city is done as per the season and we have a separate plan of action for tourists for summers and winters. With the New Year approaching, the number of vehicles entering the city has been increasing by the day. We have activated a ‘one-minute traffic plan’. The traffic movement is being observed and monitored at the Master Control Room round the clock through CCTV cameras.”

Winter Carnival major attraction for tourists

  • Tourists visiting Shimla have been showing a special liking for the local art, cuisine, folk culture and attire during the Winter Carnival here at the Ridge. Tourists can be seen inquisitively enquiring about the local culture from those tending to the stalls.
  • ‘Maha Nati’ was performed by around 500 women in traditional attires. Exhibitions held near the church, from Daulat Singh Park to Gaiety Theatre, have been drawing many visitors.
  • A band performance, laser show, baby show, dog show and comedy show are also scheduled.
  • The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on December 25 and will continue till December 31.

“Steps have also been taken to ensure the safety and security of tourists and locals residents. We advise tourists to follow the traffic norms and to avoid indulging in adventurous activities. Driving in the hills is different from driving in the plains and accidents here can be fatal, so drive safely,” added the SP.

Drive safely

We advise tourists to follow the traffic norms and to avoid indulging in adventurous activities. Driving in the hills is different from driving in the plains and accidents here can be fatal, so drive safely,” Sanjeev Gandhi, shimla sp

“Additional parking areas have been identified in the city and teams have been deployed for the Winter Carnival,” he said. “Rescue teams will be deployed near areas with heavy snowfall. The city has been divided into five sectors. A warning system will be put in operation during snowfall to guide tourists. Areas which pose challenges during the winter season have been mapped.”

Meanwhile, to regulate the traffic movement, the police have been halting vehicles coming from Solan near Shoghi for a few minutes. While long queues of vehicles could be seen at the entry point — as part of the traffic management and checking system — there were few traffic jams in the city.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

10
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister