1.65L vehicles enter Shimla in 10 days; traffic, security arrangements in place

Shimla, December 27

In the last 10 days alone, the Shoghi barrier has recorded over 1.65 lakh vehicles entering Shimla. With New Year celebrations around the corner, the inflow of tourists has been increasing significantly over the last few days. In view of the heavy rush of tourists in the capital city, the police have made elaborate arrangements to regulate and streamline traffic movement in and around Shimla. Apart from traffic management, arrangements have also been made to ensure the safety and security of the tourists and locals.

Speaking to The Tribune, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The management of traffic in the city is done as per the season and we have a separate plan of action for tourists for summers and winters. With the New Year approaching, the number of vehicles entering the city has been increasing by the day. We have activated a ‘one-minute traffic plan’. The traffic movement is being observed and monitored at the Master Control Room round the clock through CCTV cameras.”

Winter Carnival major attraction for tourists Tourists visiting Shimla have been showing a special liking for the local art, cuisine, folk culture and attire during the Winter Carnival here at the Ridge. Tourists can be seen inquisitively enquiring about the local culture from those tending to the stalls.

‘Maha Nati’ was performed by around 500 women in traditional attires. Exhibitions held near the church, from Daulat Singh Park to Gaiety Theatre, have been drawing many visitors.

A band performance, laser show, baby show, dog show and comedy show are also scheduled.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on December 25 and will continue till December 31.

“Steps have also been taken to ensure the safety and security of tourists and locals residents. We advise tourists to follow the traffic norms and to avoid indulging in adventurous activities. Driving in the hills is different from driving in the plains and accidents here can be fatal, so drive safely,” added the SP.

“Additional parking areas have been identified in the city and teams have been deployed for the Winter Carnival,” he said. “Rescue teams will be deployed near areas with heavy snowfall. The city has been divided into five sectors. A warning system will be put in operation during snowfall to guide tourists. Areas which pose challenges during the winter season have been mapped.”

Meanwhile, to regulate the traffic movement, the police have been halting vehicles coming from Solan near Shoghi for a few minutes. While long queues of vehicles could be seen at the entry point — as part of the traffic management and checking system — there were few traffic jams in the city.

