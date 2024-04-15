Rs 1.7-crore drugs, 20,000 lt liquor seized in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

The Himachal Pradesh Police seized drugs worth Rs 1.71 crore and illicit liquor worth Rs 1.10 crore across the state ever since the implementation of the model Code of Conduct in view of the Lok Sabha and

Assembly bypolls.

During this period, 188 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 534 cases under the Excise Act have been registered in the state.

The police have seized 27.59 kg of cannabis, 1.15 kg of heroin, 28,170 narcotic drugs, 1.3 lakh opium plants, 1.75 gm of ganja and 6.09 gm of smack. The cops have seized over 20,000 lt liquor.

