1.71 lakh farmers take to natural farming in Himachal

Shimla, September 11
Residents of Panjayanu village of Pangana sub-tehsil in Mandi district have set an example by adopting natural farming. Leena Sharma, a village resident, has inspired others to adopt natural farming. She got a chance to participate in the training camp of agricultural scientist Padma Shri Subhash Palekar.
The camp was organised by the Department of Agriculture. After getting the training, she started natural farming in her fields and now with her inspiration 30 families have adopted natural farming and this has been made possible by the state government’s “Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana”.
Satya Devi, another woman from the village, has become a master trainer of natural farming. Apart from traditional crops, groundnut, garlic, chilli, pulses, beans, tomato, brinjal, capsicum, linseed and coriander are being cultivated in the village. Natural farming has increased the productivity and fertility of fields and the farmers’ income has also increased.
At present, 9,421 hectares are being cultivated by natural method by 1.71 lakh farmers of the state. For the year 2022-23, the state government has set a target of bringing 50,000 acres under the natural farming, a spokesperson of the state government said here today.
The aim of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana is to increase the income by reducing cost of crop production and to save soil and humans from the ill-effects of chemical farming. Apart from developing a natural farming model in all 3,615 panchayats of the state, work is being done to convert 100 villages into natural farming villages. To make the farmers self-reliant, a target of establishing 10 new FPOs (Farmer-Producer Organisation) based on natural farming has been set up in the state.
