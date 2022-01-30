1,714 new Covid cases, eight deaths in Himachal

Shimla, January 29
As many as 1,714 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 269,291. Besides, eight people died of the virus (two each in Chamba, Shimla and Kangra and one each in Una and Kullu).
The highest number of 402 cases was recorded in Shimla, followed by 349 in Kangra, 224 in Mandi, 163 in Hamirpur, 144 in Solan, 111 in Bilaspur, 101 in Una, 82 in Sirmaur, 63 in Chamba, 51 in Kullu, 20 in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul and Spiti. The number of active cases declined to 9,453.—
