1.71L farmers have adopted natural farming in Himachal: CM

Solan, June 1

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has stressed the need for transferring technology from lab to farmland. He was presiding over the two-day 12th Biennial National Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) conference that began at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today.

More than 1,000 scientists from 731 KVKs and farmers from different states are participating in the event on ‘Natural Farming and Other Sustainable Farming techniques’. Various KVKs exhibited products of natural farming.

Thakur said, “We have started the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana with a budget of Rs 25 crore for the long-term welfare of farmers. Over 1.71 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming in the state. We are working to make Himachal Pradesh chemical free in farming in a phased manner. We are moving towards making the state a natural farming destination in the coming 15 years”.

“Owing to the adoption of advanced farming technologies and tireless efforts of our scientists, the agrarian sector contributed about Rs 10,000 crore to the state GDP,” he added.

The Chief Minister urged the university administration to accelerate research in the fields of fruit, vegetable and sustainable farming.

Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Governor, said that the organic carbon of soil in India was 2.5 when the green revolution was first initiated but it had now reduced to 0.5 or even less. He added that this was a matter of concern. Natural farming was the need of the hour to improve soil health, increase farm production and improve the economy of farmers, he added. A short film, ‘Prakriti’, on natural farming was screened on the occasion.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narender Singh Tomar, while addressing the event virtually, said, “It is the duty of scientists and farmers to make the nation self-reliant in foodgrain production. It is essential to increase the use of technology to increase production, but at the same time minimise the use of chemical fertilisers”. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said efforts must be made to make India self-reliant in food production.