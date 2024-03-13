Rs 1.74 lakh scholarships for Una schoolgirls

Our Correspondent

Una, March 12

The Swan Women’s Federation awarded scholarships to 32 girl students, who had secured merit in the annual scholarship examination conducted by the federation recently. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal distributed the scholarships to students on behalf of the federation yesterday.

Federation president Anuranjana Sharma said the organisation had 15,000 rural women members, who were federated into 1044 self-help groups in the district. Every year, scholarship examinations were conducted for the daughters of federation members studying in classes 5-10, Sharma added.

Scholarship funds amounting to Rs 1.74 lakh were distributed to the students, she said.

The DC said he was gladdened by the fact that the federation had a cooperative society to provide micro credit and micro saving facilities to its members.

Members of the federation informed the DC that a spices unit, which processed 14 different types of spices, was being run and most of the raw material was procured as farm produce from local farmers at rates higer than market prices. According to federation officials, spices worth over Rs 2.5 crore had been sold so far.

Lal said the administration was committed to women empowerment and would render all possible assistance and support to the federation in its endeavors. The DC also inaugurated a training workshop-cum-exposure visit of the federation by farmers of Forestry projects from the World Bank-funded IDP, Una, and Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded Forestry project, Nurpur, in Kangra district. Seventy-five farmers attended the workshop.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una