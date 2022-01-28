1,820 new Covid cases, seven deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, January 27
As many as 1,820 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 265,734. Besides, seven persons died of the virus (four in Solan, two in Mandi and one in Hamirpur).
The highest number of 336 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 285 in Mandi, 229 in Shimla, 198 in Hamirpur, 191 in Sirmaur, 145 in Solan, 128 in Una, 127 in Bilaspur, 83 in Kullu, 50 in Chamba, 46 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul and Spiti.—TNS
