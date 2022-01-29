1,843 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal, nine deaths

Shimla, January 28
As many as 1,843 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 267,577. Besides, nine persons died of the virus (four in Kangra, three in Mandi and one each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts).
