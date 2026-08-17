1.8L families to gain from ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ plan; launch on Oct 2: CM Sukhu

‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ and ‘Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojana’ are to be rolled out in Himachal Pradesh for the benefit of weaker sections of society. Over 1.8 lakh families have been identified in the state to be covered under the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ programme. This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Barsar in the district yesterday.

Advertisement

The CM said that economically vulnerable families whose names were not included in the BPL list would be covered under the schemes.

Advertisement

Sukhu said the government would launch the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). “I have taken a pledge for the welfare of these 1.8 lakh families,” he said. He assured that there would be no change in the current BPL list and benefits being provided to BPL families would continue.

Advertisement

The CM announced that an additional payment of Rs 20,000 towards salary arrears would be paid to Class-IV employees. Class-III pensioners and family pensioners who retired between 2016 and 2021 would receive an additional 35 per cent of their pension, and Class-I and Class-II pensioners and family pensioners would be paid 15 per cent of their pension and family pension arrears within this month.

He added that the government would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 281 crore on these payments. He announced the opening of 100 new CBSE schools in the state from the next academic session. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also announced the deferral of the retirement of doctors who are due to retire till March 31, 2027.

Advertisement

The CM said that the monthly incentive paid to ASHA workers would be increased from Rs 5,800 to Rs 6,800. He announced a revised remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month for outsourced staff nurses, pharmacists, operation theatre assistants and laboratory technicians engaged under NHM and Rs 18,000 per month for data entry operators. He also announced to fill 4,000 posts of various categories in the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

He said the government is poised to create an environment where a family could earn Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month while staying in their villages.

Sukhu said that the 16th Finance Commission had discontinued the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state, resulting in a loss of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore every year. There is no dearth of funds to pay the salaries and pensions of employees and pensioners. “I want to make it clear that, as part of our efforts to maintain financial discipline, the state stands firmly to meet such exigencies,” said the CM. He said that the state government is in the process of getting around Rs 7,000 crore from the Bhakra project.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that improving healthcare facilities and education was among the top priorities of the state government. He said that IGMC Shimla has been strengthened, and patient-centric facilities have been expanded to provide specialised healthcare services.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected the parade and hoisted the national flag on the 80th Independence Day at Barsar. The parade was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan. Contingents from the police, IRB Haryana Police, women police, Home Guards and traffic police participated in the parade.