1.9 kg charas seized, Kangra man held

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 3

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said today that the police had seized 1.9 kg of charas from the possession of a person in Mandi district.

She said that accused Anchal Kumar, a native of Kangra district, was travelling in a car (HP32A-6476) when a policeman on patrolling duty signalled him to stop for checking near Ghatasni at Padhar in Mandi. During checking, the contraband was recovered from his possession. Anchal was arrested under the NDPS Act and the case was being investigated, the SP said.

