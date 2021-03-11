Rs 1.95 cr spent on ex-servicemen in Chamba

Hamirpur, June 4
The District Sainik Welfare Board had spent over Rs 1.95 crore on the welfare of aged ex-servicemen in the previous financial session and over Rs 1.5 lakh for upgrading facilities in sainik rest houses in the district. Deputy Commissioner Debashweta Banik stated this while addressing a meeting of the board here.
She said that the government had started numerous welfare schemes for retired soldiers and the department should widely publicise these so that eligible people could take their benefits.
She said that Chamba district is known for its strength in the Indian Army and thus called Veerbhoomi.
She added that the district administration had proposed a war memorial in the dsitrict and the detailed project report had been submitted to the government. Land had also been identified for the purpose.
