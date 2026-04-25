icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 arrested with 5.6 kg cannabis in Shimla district

1 arrested with 5.6 kg cannabis in Shimla district

The accused was travelling in an HRTC enroute to Baga Sarahan from Kullu

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:32 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. File photo
Advertisement

In a major catch, a drug peddler has been arrested with around 5.652 kilograms of charas (cannabis) from Kumarsain in Shimla district, making it one of the largest contraband of cannabis that has been seized in the state this year.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar (30), resident of Upper Dadh village in Palampur Tehsil, Kangra district.

Advertisement

Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said police received an information that a person was travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) enroute to Baga Sarahan from Kullu and was carrying a large contraband of cannabis.

Advertisement

"Taking swift action, the bus was stopped at National Highway 05 near Sainj by a police team for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from his possession, which he had kept in a bag pack" he said.

The SSP also said a case under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and further investigation is going on.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts