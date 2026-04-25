1 arrested with 5.6 kg cannabis in Shimla district

In a major catch, a drug peddler has been arrested with around 5.652 kilograms of charas (cannabis) from Kumarsain in Shimla district, making it one of the largest contraband of cannabis that has been seized in the state this year.

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The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar (30), resident of Upper Dadh village in Palampur Tehsil, Kangra district.

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Providing the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Gaurav Singh said police received an information that a person was travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) enroute to Baga Sarahan from Kullu and was carrying a large contraband of cannabis.

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"Taking swift action, the bus was stopped at National Highway 05 near Sainj by a police team for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from his possession, which he had kept in a bag pack" he said.

The SSP also said a case under Section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered and further investigation is going on.