Rs 1-cr bid for fancy registration no.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 16

A person has made a mindboggling bid of over Rs 1 crore in the e-auction of fancy registration numbers.

The person, unidentified until now, made the bid for HP99 9999 number in the e-auction. The reserve price for the number was Rs 1,000.

An official said the department is looking to insert a clause wherein the bidder will have to deposit 30% of the bid at the time of bidding. If he doesn’t pay up, the amount will be forfeited.

While confirming that such a bid has been made, an official of the Transport Department said that the person is unlikely to make the payment once the e-auction is over.

“It could be a tactic to oust the competitors. Sometimes, two-three persons get together and one person makes a high bid to discourage others. Eventually, the highest bidder does not make the payment and the number goes to the second highest bidder, who has placed a much lower bid,” the official said.

The fact that the bidder is not penalized in any way if he doesn’t submit the amount encourages people to make such irrational bids.

According to sources, the Transport Department has asked the NIC to make changes in the software to discourage people from making fake bids.

“One, we are looking to insert a clause wherein the bidder will have to deposit the 30 per cent of the bid at the time of bidding. If he doesn’t pay up, the amount will be forfeited,” said an official.

“In such cases where the highest bidder doesn’t pay up, the number will not go to the second highest bidder. The number will be auctioned again,” the official said.