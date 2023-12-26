1-day workshop on EVMs, VVPATs

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 25

A one-day workshop for sector magistrates and sector officers was organised here recently on the directions of the Election Commission of India. The workshop aimed at educating the concerned staff about the process of elections, as well as EVMs and VVPATs.

In the workshop, Election Tehsildar Anoop Dogra talked about the important aspects of the voting process.

