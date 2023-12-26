1-day workshop on EVMs, VVPATs

Chamba, December 25
A one-day workshop for sector magistrates and sector officers was organised here recently on the directions of the Election Commission of India. The workshop aimed at educating the concerned staff about the process of elections, as well as EVMs and VVPATs.
In the workshop, Election Tehsildar Anoop Dogra talked about the important aspects of the voting process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai
The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...
J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders
Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case
Pakistan: In a first, Hindu woman files nomination for 2024 general election
Saveera Parkash has officially submitted her nomination pape...