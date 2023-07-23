1 de-addiction, rehab centre in every district must, says DGP

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, July 22

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said after tightening the noose around the drug smugglers, the Police Department had recommended to the state government that one drug de-addiction and one rehabilitation centre be set up in every district of the state.

Kundu was addressing a press conference here last evening. The aim was to help youngsters, who had fallen prey to drug abuse, find their way out of this problem.

Lauding the achievements of the Nurpur district police administration against the drug and mining mafia in the area, the DGP said the police had registered 115 cases under the NDPS Act and seized 3882-gram heroin (Chitta) and Rs 1.24 crore drug money. Apart from this, acting against illegal mining activities, 797 challans were issued and a fine to the tune of Rs 94.26 lakh was deposited in the state exchequer in the past 11 months.

“The district police after conducting financial investigations of five NDPS cases have passed orders to seize properties worth Rs 9.87 crore of the drug peddlers. So far, the police have received orders to seize properties worth Rs 3 crore,” he said.

Replying to the journalists, Sanjay Kundu said the Police Department had submitted a proposal to the state government of setting up of narcotic police stations in Nurpur and Baddi police districts. However, it was still under considerationt.

