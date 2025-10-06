DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 dead, 1 injured in tanker-bike collision in Shimla

1 dead, 1 injured in tanker-bike collision in Shimla

The deceased were part of a tourist group travelling from Shimla to Kalpa

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:18 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

A woman from Maharashtra has been killed, and her brother sustained injuries, after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a tanker on National Highway 05 in Jeori, Shimla district.

Advertisement

She was travelling with her brother towards Kinnaur district when she was fatally struck by the rear tyre of an oil tanker. The deceased has been identified as Rachna Sonali (44), a resident of Greater Mumbai, while the injured person is her brother, Chirag Kenima (42), also from Mumbai. Both were part of a tourist group travelling from Shimla to Kalpa. The group comprised six motorcycles and two cars, and the two victims were riding at the end of the convoy.

Advertisement

According to police, the mishap occurred when the biker tried to overtake a tanker that was turning towards the petrol pump. However, the bike collided with the tanker and fell on the road.

Advertisement

Chirag was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri in Rampur, where he is undergoing treatment. The deceased’s post-mortem is also being conducted in the same hospital.

Police confirmed the report and said that further investigation is going on.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts