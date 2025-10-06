1 dead, 1 injured in tanker-bike collision in Shimla

A woman from Maharashtra has been killed, and her brother sustained injuries, after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a tanker on National Highway 05 in Jeori, Shimla district.

She was travelling with her brother towards Kinnaur district when she was fatally struck by the rear tyre of an oil tanker. The deceased has been identified as Rachna Sonali (44), a resident of Greater Mumbai, while the injured person is her brother, Chirag Kenima (42), also from Mumbai. Both were part of a tourist group travelling from Shimla to Kalpa. The group comprised six motorcycles and two cars, and the two victims were riding at the end of the convoy.

According to police, the mishap occurred when the biker tried to overtake a tanker that was turning towards the petrol pump. However, the bike collided with the tanker and fell on the road.

Chirag was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri in Rampur, where he is undergoing treatment. The deceased’s post-mortem is also being conducted in the same hospital.

Police confirmed the report and said that further investigation is going on.