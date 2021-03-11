1 dead, 5 injured as stones fall on jeep in Himachal’s Chamba

Shimla, August 15
A man died while five people were injured after stones fell on their jeep in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, the state disaster management said on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Jhuled village, they said.
Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident occurred on the Tundi-Baneta Road in Sihunta on Sunday night.
Singh’s wife Shakuntala Devi, their son Onkar Singh, Kaku Ram, Surender Singh and Chotu Ram were injured in the accident, they said, adding the injured have been admitted to Samot hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’
Exhorts people to wage war against social maladies like unem...
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur announces payment of first instalment of revised pay scale
2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefi...
Man threatens Mukesh Ambani's family by calling at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai; police detain 1 suspect
A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unst...