1 dead in Mandi mishap

Mandi, January 21
One person was killed while another was injured as the vehicle they were travelling in fell from the road at Pul Ghrat near Mandi town on the Chandigarh-Manali highway last night.
The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar of Kadu village in the district. The injured, Ashok Kumar of Pul Ghrat village, is admitted to hospital. A case has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, the police said.
