1 dead, two hurt as car falls into gorge

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 23

One person was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a 200-metre gorge near Dinger village on the Mangarh-Dinger road in Pacchad subdivision of Sirmaur district last night.

The trio was taken to a local hospital. Later Lalit and Chaman of Mangarh village, were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Sachin of Bagad village, died on the way to hospital.

Additional SP, Som Dutt said the preliminary probe had revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.