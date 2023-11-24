1 dies in accident inside tunnel

Hamirpur, November 23
One person was reportedly killed in an accident in ‘Tunnel -3’ of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway near Bilaspur today. It is learnt that a tempo traveller collided with a truck and rammed into the sides of the tunnel. The deceased driver was identified as Rakesh Kumar of Kiratpur.
