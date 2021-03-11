1 dies in Kullu mishap

Kullu, May 31
One person was killed and another injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Dughilug village in the Lug valley of the district today.
The car was coming towards Kullu when the driver lost control over the wheel and it fell into the 400-feet deep gorge. Local people gathered there and informed the police and 108 Ambulance. A police team and 108 Ambulance reached the accident place and took out the victims from the damaged vehicle with the help of the villagers.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that Sushil Thakur (25), a resident of Bhaltha village, was killed while Sunder Singh (36) was injured. Sunder has been admitted to the Regional Hospital, Kullu. He added that Sushil’s body would be handed over to the bereaved family after a postmortem examination. A case has been registered and investigation started.
