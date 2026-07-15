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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 feared dead, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge in Shimla district

1 feared dead, several injured as HRTC bus plunges into gorge in Shimla district

The accident took place on Khanan-Kholighat link road near Gadrela village

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:09 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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One person is feared dead and several others were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a gorge in Nankhari tehsil of Shimla district on Wednesday.

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According to police, the accident occurred on the Khanan-Kholighat link road near Gadrela village when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the gorge.

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A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident and said police personnel were at the site. He added that the exact number of injured passengers was being ascertained and rescue efforts were underway, with the injured being shifted to nearby hospitals.

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