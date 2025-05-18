DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 held for intimidation, firing in air

1 held for intimidation, firing in air

The Baddi police arrested Balwinder Singh (31), a resident of Suraj Majra, for intimidating his brother by firing in the air on Saturday. In his complaint, the aggrieved brother said Balwinder, who is also his neighbour, fired some rounds in...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:44 AM May 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
file photo
The Baddi police arrested Balwinder Singh (31), a resident of Suraj Majra, for intimidating his brother by firing in the air on Saturday. In his complaint, the aggrieved brother said Balwinder, who is also his neighbour, fired some rounds in the air and threatened to kill him. The police arrested Balwinder after registering a case under Sections 125,351(2), 352 of the BNS and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. The licensed weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Baddi Additional SP Ashok Verma said the accused fired in the air in an inebriated state after the duo had an altercation.

