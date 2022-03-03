1 held for minor’s rape

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 2

The Nalagarh police have solved the case of the seven-month fetus found in a drain here two weeks ago.

It was delivered by a 17-year-old girl, who alleged rape by Suraj, a resident of Peerstan. The victim said she on the night of February 14, she was taken to Nalagarh hospital, where she delivered in the bathroom. The accused has been arrested under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act. —