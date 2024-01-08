Mandi: 1 held for sexually assaulting minor

Mandi, January 7
The police have arrested Ajay Kumar (45) for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Sundernagar in Mandi district yesterday. A case was registered at the Sundernagar police station on the complaint of the mother of victim. Confirming the report, Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said during the accused has been arrested. He was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody till January 9.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
The apex court holds the PIL challenging the remission as ma...
India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...
EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings amid Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi
This follows the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministe...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'
The increase in fighting across the border with Lebanon as I...
Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term in Bangladesh polls amid boycott by opposition
Hasina's party wins 223 seats in the 300-seat Parliament