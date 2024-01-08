Mandi: 1 held for sexually assaulting minor

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

The police have arrested Ajay Kumar (45) for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Sundernagar in Mandi district yesterday. A case was registered at the Sundernagar police station on the complaint of the mother of victim. Confirming the report, Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said during the accused has been arrested. He was produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody till January 9.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi