1 held with heroin, pistol

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 16

The Damtal police and narcotic cell team jointly conducted a raid at a house in Damtal last evening and seized 35.77-gm heroin and a country-made pistol from the possession of Mohit Kumar, a local resident.

The accused was arrested and a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the accused was produced in the Indora court on Saturday, which remanded him in police custody.