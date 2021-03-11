1 killed, 1 injured

Solan,May 22
One person was killed while another injured when lightning stuck at Bhungrani panchayat in Paonta Sahib sub division of Sirmaur district around 5 pm today.
Krishan Kumar (55) and Bablu Pandit (35) had taken refuge under a tree when lightning stuck at the village. Both suffered severe burn injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Paonta Sahib, where Krishan was declared brought dead while Bablu was referred to a higher medical care centre, said Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur.
