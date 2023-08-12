1 killed, 2 hurt in mishap

Una, August 11
Three people fell into a gorge after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Kolka village of Bangana subdivision this morning.
While one of the victims identified as Vishambhari Devi died on the spot, the other two were injured and admitted to the Una district hospital. The two injured have been identified as Gulshan Kumar, a teacher at government primary school, Kolka, and Baldev Singh.
After hitting the three, the car driver fled the scene. However, a message to intercept the vehicle was flashed by the police and with the help of locals, the suspect was nabbed at Raipur Maidan village.
DSP (Headquarters) Ajay Thakur said car driver Rahul Malhotra, a resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, has been nabbed and the vehicle has been impounded.
