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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 killed, 4 injured after car plunges into gorge Shimla accident

1 killed, 4 injured after car plunges into gorge Shimla accident

Injured from Munish village in Bahli admitted to Khaneri Hospital; probe into the crash under way

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ANI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:35 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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One person was killed, and four others were injured after a car veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Jogni under the jurisdiction of Rampur Police Station in Shimla district on Friday, police said.

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According to Shimla police, five persons were travelling in the car when it met with the accident.

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The deceased has been identified as Peeki (40), a resident of Rampur. He was driving the vehicle.

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The injured have been identified as Sarjan (36), Jyoti Prakash (37), Lalit (27), and Jai Prakash (29). All are residents of the village Munish, Bahli, in Rampur subdivision.

All four injured persons have been admitted to Khaneri Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

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"One person died in the accident, while four others sustained injuries and are under treatment at Khaneri Hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is under way," Shimla Police said.

Further details are awaited.

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