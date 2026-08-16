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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1 killed, 4 injured as speeding car crashes into 3 trucks on Mandi's Kiratpur-Manali Highway

1 killed, 4 injured as speeding car crashes into 3 trucks on Mandi's Kiratpur-Manali Highway

The accident occurred near the Alsu Four-Lane Chowk, where the car, reportedly travelling at high speed, went out of control

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 04:37 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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A road accident claimed the life of a 26-year-old man and left four others seriously injured after a speeding car collided with three trucks on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Saturday night.

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The accident occurred near the Alsu Four-Lane Chowk, where the car, reportedly travelling at high speed, went out of control and rammed into vehicles parked along the roadside.

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The deceased was identified as Akash, a resident of Haryana. According to preliminary information, five persons were travelling in the car, all of whom were from Haryana.

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Following the first impact, the car collided with another truck positioned ahead. The collision was so powerful that the rear portion of the car spun around and came onto the roadway, subsequently hitting another vehicle as well.

The impact left the car severely damaged, with its front and other sections virtually destroyed.

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Hearing the loud crash, local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the occupants of the car. All five were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, doctors declared Akash dead upon arrival. The four other occupants —Vivek, Sachin, Parveen and Piyush —sustained serious injuries.

After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured were referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for further and specialised treatment.

Following the accident, police reached the spot and began an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash. The deceased's body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident, including the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's alleged high speed and loss of control.

The crash caused extensive damage to the car and once again highlights the dangers of speeding on the busy Kiratpur-Manali highway, particularly during late-night travel.

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