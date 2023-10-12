1 killed, 4 injured in road accident

Mandi, October 11
One person was killed and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Bariyogi in the Seraj Vidhan Sabha constituency here last evening. The deceased was identified as Ashutosh of Tipra village in the district.
According to the police, the victims were returning home after attending a religious fair. The car driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge. The injured were rushed to a hospital at Janjheli for treatment.
“A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the actual cause of the incident,” said a police official.
