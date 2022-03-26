1 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Solan district

Solan, March 26
A man was killed and five others were injured as a private bus in which they were travelling lost control and fell into a riverbed at Sadhupul on the Kandaghat-Chail road on Saturday.
The accident took place near Indira Holiday Home at around 10 am.
According to ASP Ashok Verma, the bus on its way from Solan to Chail left Solan at 8.55 am. There were seven people on board and a Nepalese person was killed while five other people were injured.
The injured were admitted to a Kandaghat hospital. The bus was badly damaged. Locals rushed to the spot and police were sounded. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
