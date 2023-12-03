1 killed, 7 hurt as vehicle falls into Mandi gorge

Mandi, December 2
One person was killed and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on the Pandoh Dam bypass link road here yesterday. The vehicle was on its way to Muthal village when the mishap took place.
According to the police, Tikam Ram, a native of Muthal village, was killed in the mishap. Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said that the injured were admitted to the zonal hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...