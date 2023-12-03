1 killed, 7 hurt as vehicle falls into Mandi gorge

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 2

One person was killed and seven others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge on the Pandoh Dam bypass link road here yesterday. The vehicle was on its way to Muthal village when the mishap took place.

According to the police, Tikam Ram, a native of Muthal village, was killed in the mishap. Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said that the injured were admitted to the zonal hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

#Mandi