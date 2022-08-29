1 killed as truck overturns in Parwanoo

Solan, August 28
One person was killed while another injured when an apple-laden truck overturned on the Kalka-Shimla national highway near Timber Trail Resorts in the wee hours today.
The truck was going to Mumbai from Shimla. The driver, who hails from Bihar, was killed as he was buried under the truck while the owner of the truck, who was sitting beside the driver, was grievously injured. He was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, after being given preliminary treatment at the ESI, Parwanoo.
DSP Pranav Chauhan said the driver was killed on the spot. He had been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. As per the preliminary probe, rash and negligent driving was the reason of the accident. The post-mortem report will verify whether the driver was under the influence of any intoxicant.
