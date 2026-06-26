1 killed, woman injured as car plunges into gorge near Dharamsala

A man was killed and a young woman seriously injured after the car they were travelling in reportedly went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge near the Narghota tea factory on the outskirts of Dharamsala late on Wednesday evening.

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According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled nearly 30 feet down the hillside. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Kumar, a resident of the Shila Chowk area of Dharamshala. The injured woman, Upasana Singh (28), a resident of Fatehabad in Punjab, was shifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, for treatment.

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Local residents rushed to the spot soon after the accident and alerted the police and emergency services. Both victims were taken to the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, where Akshay Kumar was declared dead on arrival. Upasana Singh was later referred to the Tanda hospital for specialised treatment. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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Man found dead under bridge in Kangra

A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances beneath an under-construction bridge at Puhara in Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, who had reportedly travelled to Chamba for some personal work. According to the police, Kumar was returning home by bus and was expected to get off at Shahpur. However, he allegedly disembarked at Puhara instead.

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When Kumar failed to return home by night, his family members began searching for him. His body was discovered early on Thursday morning by local residents beneath the bridge. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of Kumar’s death.