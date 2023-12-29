1 yr on, offices in Palampur, Jaisinghpur await reopening

Ravinder Sood

PALAMPUR, December 28

Over two dozen offices closed by the Congress government in Palampur, Sulah and Jaisinghpur soon after taking over the reins of the state are yet to be reopened. These offices were opened by the previous Jai Ram government on the demand of the public but the Sukhu government closed these offices citing financial crunch and assured the public that these would be reopened as per need.

Panel report yet to be made public The government had constituted a high-powered committee headed by two ministers to submit its report after visiting the areas, deciding whether these offices are required or not. However, one year has passed. Neither the committee has made its report public nor these offices reopened.

The government had constituted a high-powered committee headed by two ministers to submit its report after visiting the areas, deciding whether these offices are required or not. However, one year has passed. Neither the committee has made its report public nor these offices reopened. In Palampur, the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) was closed. At present the Palampur constituency has no BDO office, it is linked with three blocks Bhawarna, Baijnath and Panchrukhi which is causing inconvenience to the public. The new government also closed the offices of Naib Tehsildar at Gopalpur and Assistant Engineer IPH at Banuri. Besides, half a dozen other offices were also closed.

In Sulaha, the government closed the circle offices of the HPSEB and Jal Shakti Departments. Likewise, office of Executive Engineer at Nagni in Sulah was also closed. These offices were fully functional and new officers had also taken up their assignments.

In Jaisinghpur, the office of Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department was closed. The public has been demanding this office for the past five years. Half a dozen other offices were also closed in Jaisinghpur.

Sulah MLA Bipin Singh Parmar, said the CM had said most of the offices would be reopened after the report of the high-power committee was submitted. Though one year had passed, nothing had been done in this regard.

