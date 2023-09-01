Rs 10 crore to be allocated for underground power cables

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that Rs 10 crore would be allocated for laying underground power cables from the Secretariat to the Telegraph Office to ensure uninterrupted round-the-clock power supply even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions.

The possibilities of laying underground power cables in other parts of the state will also be explored

The CM was presiding over a meeting of senior officials of the Power Department here today. He asked the officials to ensure proper duct system while laying underground cables besides exploring the possibility of laying such cables in other parts of the state as well. “Himachal Pradesh has been blessed with abundant water resources and the total potential of hydropower generation in the state has been estimated at 24,567 MW out of which 11,150 MW potential has being harnessed so far through 172 projects,” he said.

The government was making earnest efforts to harness the remaining power potential by roping in private players as well as the public sector, he added. “Harnessing the power potential remains the top priority as it can play a vital role in making Himachal a self-reliant state,” the CM said. The state government was promoting Himachal as a green energy state and the target was to start 500-MW solar energy projects during the financial year 2023-24, he added.

The CM said efforts were on to establish a solar power-based battery storage system in Pangi of Chamba district. He said the state government had decided to develop two green panchayats in each district. Solar power projects having 500 KW to 1 MW capacity will be set up in these panchayats, he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, Secretary MPP and Power Rajiv Sharma and HPSEBL Managing Director Harikesh Meena attended the meeting.

