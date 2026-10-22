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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 10 CRPF personnel killed at Hot Springs remembered

10 CRPF personnel killed at Hot Springs remembered

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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DGP Ashok Tewari pays tributes to martyrs in Shimla on Wednesday.
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The Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday observed Police Commemoration Day here, paying homage to the 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel martyred in the Hot Springs incident in Ladakh in 1959 during a clash with Chinese troops.

The ceremony was led by Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari, with senior police officers and personnel in attendance. It began with a ceremonial parade, followed by the reading of the names of police martyrs, the laying of floral wreaths and a two-minute silence in their memory. In his message, Governor Kavinder Gupta acknowledged the courage and devotion of police personnel who discharge their duties, often at great personal risk, to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the nation.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in his message, said the sacrifice of the martyrs would always remain a source of inspiration. He also acknowledged the courage and resilience of the families of police martyrs.

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Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said behind every name remembered today was a life of courage, a family that had endured an irreparable loss and a sacrifice that could never truly be repaid. “These brave men and women did not merely wear the uniform; they lived by its highest ideals and, when duty demanded, gave their lives so that others could live in safety,” he said.

Paying special tribute to the families of the martyrs, he said: “While the nation remembers its fallen heroes with pride, their families live with the pain of their absence every day. The welfare, dignity and well-being of the families of police martyrs must always remain a priority for the police organisation.”

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