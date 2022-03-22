10-day Kullu carnival begins

Our Correspondent

KULLU, March 21

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal had become the first state in the country to administer both the first and second dose of Covid vaccination to all beneficiaries.

After inaugurating the 10-day Kullu carnival , he congratulated the district administration for organising the event in which artisans of various states were participating.

Earlier, Thakur visited the craft market and cuisine stalls at Rath Maidan, Exhibition Ground and Dasehra Ground. He also witnessed the fashion show in which, apart from traditional attire of the district, costumes of other parts of the state and country were also displayed. A cultural programme was presented in the evening by various artistes at the Atal Sadan.

During his visit to the city, the CM inaugurated an Inter-State Bus Stand, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a tehsil office building of Rs 2.79 crore in Kullu and an overhead footbridge of Rs 56 lakh at Sarwari.

He also laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 21.14 crore at the polytechnic college, Seobagh.