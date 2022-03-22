10-day Kullu carnival begins

KULLU, March 21
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Himachal had become the first state in the country to administer both the first and second dose of Covid vaccination to all beneficiaries.
After inaugurating the 10-day Kullu carnival , he congratulated the district administration for organising the event in which artisans of various states were participating.
Earlier, Thakur visited the craft market and cuisine stalls at Rath Maidan, Exhibition Ground and Dasehra Ground. He also witnessed the fashion show in which, apart from traditional attire of the district, costumes of other parts of the state and country were also displayed. A cultural programme was presented in the evening by various artistes at the Atal Sadan.
During his visit to the city, the CM inaugurated an Inter-State Bus Stand, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a tehsil office building of Rs 2.79 crore in Kullu and an overhead footbridge of Rs 56 lakh at Sarwari.
He also laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 21.14 crore at the polytechnic college, Seobagh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...