10-day mela to promote local products begins in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 21

A 10-day Saras Meal, in which self-help groups (SHGs) from across the Kangra district would showcase and sell their products, started at the police ground here today. It was inaugurated by Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor.

The MLA said SHGs were playing an important role in fulfilling the resolve of a self-reliant India. The demand for local-made products was also increasing as they were considered better in quality.

Kapoor said the products made by SHGs were getting a new identity due to the Saras Mela. The Union Government had also started various programmes to promote traditional products prepared at village level so that these could be sold within and outside the country.

Himachal’s Kangra paintings and ‘Chamba rumal’ was being appreciated all over the country, along with many other products, and every effort was being made to promote them. With Rural Skill Development and Rural Livelihood Mission, financial help was also being provided to the self-help groups by the government, he added.

Earlier, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal welcomed the chief guest and said SHGs from Himachal and other provinces were participating in the Saras Mela. Various departments would inform residents and visitors about welfare schemes during the fair. A blood donation camp and integrated health check-up camp would also be organised by the Red Cross Society on March 23 while a cultural evening would be organised on March 27, the DC added.