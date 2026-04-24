10 days on, no trace of 6-yr-old missing girl

The police were clueless even 10 days after registering a report of a six-year-old girl child going missing. Nayara had reportedly gone missing on April 15 while she was playing in the courtyard of her house with her sister around 8 am at Kalbari village in Kalsai gram panchyat of Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district. Nayara, daughter of Ravinder Singh and Manju Devi, went missing when her sister left her and went inside the house.

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The area has reported the presence of leopards and a wild animal attacking the child could not be ruled out. Meanwhile, a leopard was seen roaming on roads crossing through the forest in the area. The police had searched everywhere around Kalbari village, including the forest, fields and streams.

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LM Sharma, DSP, Barsar, said that besides police teams, members of the state disaster relief force, Van Mitras, Apda Mitras, Forest Gaurds and local villagers had joined the search operation but the child was still untraced. He added that the footage of all CCTV cameras in the area had been reviewed and drone surveillance had also been done.