icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 10 days on, no trace of 6-yr-old missing girl

10 days on, no trace of 6-yr-old missing girl

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 08:46 PM Apr 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Nayara
Advertisement

The police were clueless even 10 days after registering a report of a six-year-old girl child going missing. Nayara had reportedly gone missing on April 15 while she was playing in the courtyard of her house with her sister around 8 am at Kalbari village in Kalsai gram panchyat of Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district. Nayara, daughter of Ravinder Singh and Manju Devi, went missing when her sister left her and went inside the house.

Advertisement

The area has reported the presence of leopards and a wild animal attacking the child could not be ruled out. Meanwhile, a leopard was seen roaming on roads crossing through the forest in the area. The police had searched everywhere around Kalbari village, including the forest, fields and streams.

Advertisement

LM Sharma, DSP, Barsar, said that besides police teams, members of the state disaster relief force, Van Mitras, Apda Mitras, Forest Gaurds and local villagers had joined the search operation but the child was still untraced. He added that the footage of all CCTV cameras in the area had been reviewed and drone surveillance had also been done.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts