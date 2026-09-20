10 houses in Shimla develop cracks, residents blame it on tunnel construction work

Over 10 residential buildings in the Shanti Vihar Ward of Shimla have developed cracks, triggering panic amongst locals. Residents allege that their houses have developed cracks as a result of the ongoing construction work of two parallel tunnels from Chalaunthi to Chamiyana and Chamiyana to Chalaunthi, which are being constructed as part of the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane highway. Locals fear the buildings can suffer further damage and have urged the district administration to intervene in the matter and immediately issue orders for halting the ongoing construction work. Vineet Sharma, Councillor of the Shanti Vihar Ward, makes serious allegations against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gawar Company and said that cracks had developed in 10 to 12 residential buildings in the area after the construction work of two parallel tunnels commenced a few days ago. He alleged that local people complained that blasting during night for the construction of the tunnels had resulted in several buildings developing cracks.

He said that the NHAI and the company, however, denied the allegations and claimed that no blasting was carried out. “The company had not informed any public representative, including me, before carrying out the work and now the videography and photography of the entire area was done before starting the work. On Friday, a team visited the affected area to assess the situation after we filed a complaint with the district administration,” he added.

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Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla (Rural), Manjeet Sharma, who was also present at the spot, said that the buildings could have suffered damage as a result of the ongoing tunnel construction work in the area. He added that as a precautionary measure, the company engaged for the construction work had been directed to immediately stop the work.

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The SDM said that people had not been asked to evacuate their buildings as cracks were not severe. “The officials of the company as well as the National Highways Authority of India will soon be called to give a clarification regarding the situation. Directions will also be issued to them to ensure the safety of people,” he added.

Anshul, whose building has also developed cracks, said that after the tunneling and construction activities commenced, new cracks appeared on our houses. “Besides the cracks on walls and other portions of the buildings, tiles and other parts of the properties have also suffered damage and got broken. Such defects were not observed in our buildings before the construction activities started. The sudden appearance of cracks and other damage has caused serious concern among the residents and property owners,” he added.

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He said that during the course of the construction work, the residents had also heard sounds that appeared to be consistent with blasting or heavy underground construction activity.