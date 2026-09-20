DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 10 houses in Shimla develop cracks, residents blame it on tunnel construction work

10 houses in Shimla develop cracks, residents blame it on tunnel construction work

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A woman points to cracks on a wall of her house at Shanti Vihar in Shimla on Saturday.
Advertisement

Over 10 residential buildings in the Shanti Vihar Ward of Shimla have developed cracks, triggering panic amongst locals. Residents allege that their houses have developed cracks as a result of the ongoing construction work of two parallel tunnels from Chalaunthi to Chamiyana and Chamiyana to Chalaunthi, which are being constructed as part of the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane highway. Locals fear the buildings can suffer further damage and have urged the district administration to intervene in the matter and immediately issue orders for halting the ongoing construction work. Vineet Sharma, Councillor of the Shanti Vihar Ward, makes serious allegations against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Gawar Company and said that cracks had developed in 10 to 12 residential buildings in the area after the construction work of two parallel tunnels commenced a few days ago. He alleged that local people complained that blasting during night for the construction of the tunnels had resulted in several buildings developing cracks.

He said that the NHAI and the company, however, denied the allegations and claimed that no blasting was carried out. “The company had not informed any public representative, including me, before carrying out the work and now the videography and photography of the entire area was done before starting the work. On Friday, a team visited the affected area to assess the situation after we filed a complaint with the district administration,” he added.

Advertisement

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shimla (Rural), Manjeet Sharma, who was also present at the spot, said that the buildings could have suffered damage as a result of the ongoing tunnel construction work in the area. He added that as a precautionary measure, the company engaged for the construction work had been directed to immediately stop the work.

Advertisement

The SDM said that people had not been asked to evacuate their buildings as cracks were not severe. “The officials of the company as well as the National Highways Authority of India will soon be called to give a clarification regarding the situation. Directions will also be issued to them to ensure the safety of people,” he added.

Anshul, whose building has also developed cracks, said that after the tunneling and construction activities commenced, new cracks appeared on our houses. “Besides the cracks on walls and other portions of the buildings, tiles and other parts of the properties have also suffered damage and got broken. Such defects were not observed in our buildings before the construction activities started. The sudden appearance of cracks and other damage has caused serious concern among the residents and property owners,” he added.

Advertisement

He said that during the course of the construction work, the residents had also heard sounds that appeared to be consistent with blasting or heavy underground construction activity.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts