10 Kullu pvt school pupils in top-10 ranks in Class X

Kullu, May 8

Similar to the Class XII Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) examinations, the girls outshone the boys in Class X examinations.

Eight girls and two boys of the district were among the 92 meritorious students who made it to the top-10 in the state in the Class X results declared by HPBOSE yesterday.

Three students of the district, including two girls, bagged the 4th position by securing 696 marks out of 700.

The government schools of the district failed to perform as well as private schools. Earlier, among the nine students who made it to the merit list in the Class XII exams, only one was from a government school.

Since government schools in the district sizably outnumber the private schools, the results have raised concerns over the performance of government schools.

Sneh, an academician, said, “Efforts should be made to improve the standard of education in the government schools and accountability of non-performing schools and teachers should be fixed.”

Kullu resident Mahinder said, “Adequate timely steps should be taken to ensure that the performance of government schools is fortified. Private schools have sprung up recently and it was evident from the results that most of these are performing better than government schools.”

All 10 of the meritorious Class X students of the district are from three private schools of the district.

Eight of these students are of Snower Valley Public School in Bajaura of Bhuntar subdivision; while one is of Himalayan Conifer Public School, Buruwa, in Manali subdivision; and one from Lawrence Public School, Chowai in Anni subdivision.

The students of Snower Valley Public School clinched two 4th positions, one 6th position, two 7th positions, two 9th positions and one 10th position.

Even in the HPBOSE Class XII examinations, the results of which was declared on April 29, six of the eight students of the district who made it to the merit in the list of 87 students in the top-10 positions in science, commerce and arts streams were from Snower Valley Public School.

