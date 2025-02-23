DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 10% local area funds to be spent on Sukh Aashray, Sukh Shiksha yojanas

10% local area funds to be spent on Sukh Aashray, Sukh Shiksha yojanas

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Ten per cent of the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) will be spent on the Chief Minister Sukh Aashray Yojana 2023 and Chief Minister Sukh Shiksha Yojana. This decision was taken at a review meeting of the LADF, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla Anupam Kashyap, here today.

He said the local area development fund worth Rs 98.59 crore was yet to be deposited for various projects in the district. He said instructions had been given to officials concerned to deposit amount for all projects concerned soon. He said it was decided to give 10 per cent share for Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana 2023 and Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana so that beneficiaries could get maximum benefit.

“The matter will be placed before the government regarding the lease of those projects, whose work has not started on the site, even after completion of all the formalities,” he said.

The DC also directed project operators to complete the scheduled works in the affected panchayats as soon as possible. Additional District Magistrate Jyoti Rana, along with several Sub-Divisional Magistrates (Civil), panchayat representatives and project officials were present at the meeting.

